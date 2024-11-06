Zheng routs Paolini to advance to semifinals at WTA Finals

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Zheng Qinwen has cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 win over Jasmine Paolini to reach the semifinals of the WTA Finals. Zheng needed just over an hour to defeat Paolini in the match that decided the final qualifier from the Purple Group at the season-ending tournament for the top-ranked women’s players. Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka also advanced from the group. It was Zheng’s fourth win in as many matches against the Italian. The 22-year-old Chinese had 12 aces and broke Paolini’s serve five times.

