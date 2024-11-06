Zheng routs Paolini to advance to semifinals at WTA Finals. Sabalenka loses and Pegula withdraws

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Zheng Qinwen has cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 win over Jasmine Paolini to reach the semifinals of the WTA Finals. Zheng needed just over an hour to defeat Paolini in the match that decided the final qualifier from the Purple Group at the season-ending tournament for the top-ranked women’s players. Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, who had already clinched a semifinal spot, lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 to No. 5 Elena Rybakina. Jessica Pegula withdrew from her last match because of a left knee injury.

