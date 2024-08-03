Zheng Qinwen wins China’s first Olympic tennis singles gold by beating Donna Vekic in the final

PARIS (AP) — Right before Zheng Qinwen delivered the very first serve of a victory that would deliver China’s very first Olympic tennis singles gold medal, loud shouts of “Jia You!” in Mandarin rang out from all sections of Philippe Chatrier on Saturday as fans waved red-and-yellow flags.

It’s a phrase that literally means “Add oil!” — in other words, “Hit the gas!” — and is loosely equivalent to “Let’s go!” Those yells resumed right after Zheng’s opponent in the 2024 Paris Games women’s final, Donna Vekic of Croatia, put her return into the net. And they were heard over and over again whenever things went Zheng’s way throughout the proceedings on a breezy, cloudy afternoon.

Which was rather often. The 21-year-old Zheng defeated Vekic 6-2, 6-3 by displaying the same powerful serves and groundstrokes she used to eliminate No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals and now has the biggest title of her career.

“It’s just unreal,” Zheng said after signing several autographs for members of the crowd. “All my country will be proud of me. I will be proud of myself.”

Not that she hadn’t already shown plenty of promise. Zheng is ranked No. 7, after all, and was the runner-up to Aryna Sabalenka at the hard-court Australian Open in January.

China's Zheng Qinwen celebrates as she defeats Croatia's Donna Vekic during the Women's Singles tennis final at the Roland Garros stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andy Wong

This, though, could make her a real star at home. International Tennis Hall of Fame member Li Na is the only Chinese player to win a Grand Slam singles title — at the 2011 French Open and 2014 Australian Open — and served as inspiration for Zheng when she was a kid learning the sport.

Novak Djokovic will play Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday for the men’s singles gold.

The Paris Olympics tennis matches are being played at Roland Garros, the clay-court facility that hosts the annual French Open. Swiatek is a four-time champion at that event, including titles there the past three years, and carried a 25-match unbeaten streak at Roland Garros into her matchup with Zheng. Swiatek ended up with the bronze for Poland.

Vekic, a 28-year-old who is No. 21 in the rankings, gets a silver. She was a semifinalist at Wimbledon last month, then defeated U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff, the No. 2 seed, in the third round in Paris.

There were moments Saturday where Vekic seemed spent, bending over and leaning on her racket to catch her breath.

Zheng took 10 of the opening 12 points en route to a 3-0 lead, before Vekic finally grabbed a game.

Vekic’s supporters in the stands tried to will her to better play, chanting “Don-na! Don-na!” while clapping in unison. But Zheng directed heavy shots deep in the court, often right near lines, occasionally overwhelming Vekic, who can pound a tennis ball, too.

After Zheng forced an error with a huge forehand to break serve and own the first set, she soon went up 2-0 in the second. That’s where Vekic made a bit of a stand, stealing one of Zheng’s service games and getting to 2-all.

But — with chair umpire Eva Asderaki-Moore asking spectators to refrain from making noise during points — Zheng took control anew toward the end, breaking to lead 5-3. When she smacked another forehand winner to close the win, she slid onto her back on the clay, then got a Chinese flag from the stands, held it like a cape to roars and draped it over her sideline chair.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.