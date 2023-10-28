Zheng Qinwen beats Zhu Lin to advance to WTA Elite Trophy final against Haddad Maia

ZHUHAI, China (AP) — China’s top player Zheng Qinwen prevailed against compatriot Zhu Lin 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 to become just the second Chinese player to make the final of the WTA Elite Trophy. The 18th-ranked Zheng needed 3 hours, 19 minutes to see off the 37th-ranked Zhu. Zheng has now won eight matches in a row, including winning the Zhengzhou Open this month. Beatriz Haddad Maia will be Zheng’s opponent in Sunday’s championship match after the eighth-seeded Brazilian stormed into her first final of the year with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over sixth-seeded Daria Kasatkina.

