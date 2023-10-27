Zheng Qinwen beats Jelena Ostapenko to set up an all-Chinese semifinal match at the WTA Elite Trophy

ZHUHAI, China (AP) — Zheng Qinwen advanced to an all-Chinese semifinal match at the WTA Elite Trophy by beating third-seeded Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 1-6, 6-2. China’s top player will next face wild-card entry Zhu Lin. She qualified for the semifinals from the Rose Group after Veronika Kudermetova defeated fourth-seeded Liudmila Samsonova. Eighth-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia earned her place in the semifinals by defeating Caroline Garcia 6-1, 7-6 (4) to top the Camellia group. The Brazilian will play sixth-seeded Daria Kasatkina in the semifinals.

