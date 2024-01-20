Zheng has some extra inspiration after Li Na’s surprise visit at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Zheng Qinwen had a surprise visitor after beating fellow Chinese player Wang Yafan in a tense tiebreaker to reach the fourth round at the Australian Open for the first time. The No. 12 seed told the crowd during an on-court interview about 2014 champion Li Na being a tennis inspiration for her. Then the U.S. Open quarterfinalist got to meet Li for the first time one-on-one. She picked up a piece of advice: “She said to me don’t think too much, just keep simple.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.