Zheng eases past Cîrstea in Stuttgart opener after long trip from China. Paolini also through

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Zheng Qinwen has eased past Sorana Cîrstea 6-2, 6-3 in the first round of the Porsche Grand Prix despite a long journey from China to reach the clay-court tournament. The seventh-ranked Zheng traveled from Changsha to Beijing and then on to Frankfurt before a final leg to Stuttgart, but showed little sign of jet lag as she wrapped up her win in 76 minutes. Zheng will play either Marta Kostyuk or former champion Laura Siegemund in the second round. Jasmine Paolini also opened with an emphatic win, beating Italian compatriot and doubles partner Sara Errani 6-1, 6-0 in just 46 minutes.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.