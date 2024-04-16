Zheng eases past Cîrstea in Stuttgart opener after long trip from China. Mertens to play Swiatek

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Zheng Qinwen has eased past Sorana Cîrstea 6-2, 6-3 in the first round of the Porsche Grand Prix despite a long journey from China to reach the clay-court tournament. The seventh-ranked Zheng traveled from Changsha to Beijing and then on to Frankfurt before a final leg to Stuttgart, but showed little sign of jet lag. Belgium’s Elise Mertens finished strongly to beat Tatjana Maria 6-1, 4-6, 6-0 to set up a match against two-time defending champion Iga Świątek in the second round. Wimbledon champion Markéta Vondroušová defeated Donna Vekić in straight sets.

