Zheng double bagels Errani in first round of Palermo Open

PALERMO, Sicily (AP) — Second-seeded Zheng Qinwen has eased past Sara Errani with a double bagel in the opening round of the Palermo Open. Zheng beat the Italian 6-0, 6-0. The Chinese player will next face France’s Diane Parry after she eliminated another Italian in qualifier Aurora Zantedesch. Eighth-seeded Julia Grabher of Austria was upset by Clara Burel. Two Italians who did advance on the red clay courts of the Country Time Club were Camilla Rosatello and Nuria Brancaccio.

