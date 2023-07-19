Zheng beats Parry at Palermo Open and will face American Navarro in quarterfinals

PALERMO, Italy (AP) — Second-seeded Zheng Qinwen has beaten Diane Parry to reach the quarterfinals of the Palermo Open. Zheng found it tougher than her 6-0, 6-0 victory over Sara Errani in the opening round but eventually prevailed 7-5, 3-6, 6-3. She will next face seventh-seeded Emma Navarro after the American player had a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Camilla Rosatello. Sara Sorribes Tormo beat Nuria Brancaccio 6-3, 6-2 and will play Clara Brunel after the French player eliminated Cristina Bucsa 6-2, 6-4.

