Zheng beats Krejcikova 6-3, 7-5 to reach final of WTA Finals

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Zheng Qinwen has defeated Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 7-5 to book her place in the final of the WTA Finals in Riyadh. Zheng has continued her remarkable season by reaching the decider in her first appearance. The Chinese player has won 31 of her 36 matches since Wimbledon, more than anyone else on the tour. She will face Coco Gauff or top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in Saturday’s final.

