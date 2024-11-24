Zhegrova’s goal gives Lille a 1-0 win against Rennes in French league

PARIS (AP) — Edon Zhegrova continued his fine form with the only goal as fourth-place Lille beat Rennes 1-0 in the French league to stay one point behind Marseille in third. He started and finished the move in the 45th minute with one of his trademark darting runs from the right flank. He set up Lille’s goal when it drew 1-1 with Juventus in the Champions League three weeks ago. In later matches Nice was looking to move up to fifth place with a home win against Strasbourg. Auxerre faced Angers and Le Havre was at Nantes.

