Zhao’s four FGs, Wang’s 3 TDs help Cornell knock Dartmouth out of a first-place tie atop Ivy League

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Alan Zhao kicked four field goals, all of them from more than 30 yards out, and Jameson Wang threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as Cornell knocked No. 24 Dartmouth out a share of the Ivy League lead, handing the Big Green a 39-22 loss, its first home win over a ranked FCS opponent since 2006. Zhao kicked a 48-yard field goal to open the scoring five minutes into the game, then opened the second quarter with a 36-yarder to make it a 6-0 lead. Jackson Proctor vaulted Dartmouth into the lead with a 10-yard run, but Wang answered with a four-yard pass to Parker Woodring to make it 13-7 at halftime.

