Zhang upsets Medvedev at Halle Open, Zverev advances

HALLE, Germany (AP) — Zhang Zhizhen recorded his third career victory over a top-10 opponent when he upset third-seeded Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (5) at the grass-court Halle Open. The 27-year-old Zhang, who is ranked No. 42, trailed 3-5 in the third-set tiebreaker before winning four straight points against the fifth-ranked Medvedev. Also Wednesday, second-seeded Alexander Zverev beat Lorenzo Sonego in two sets. Zverev is a two-time finalist at Halle.

