Zhang 1st Chinese man to reach Masters 1000 quarterfinals

MADRID (AP) — Zhang Zhizhen needed to save three match points in his win over Taylor Fritz at the Madrid Open to become the first Chinese player to reach an ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinal. Zhang rallied from a set down against the eighth-seeded American to advance 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (8). It was the first win against a top-10 opponent for the 26-year-old Zhang. The 99th-ranked Zhang had upset No. 13 Cameron Norrie in the third round in Madrid for his biggest career win. Zhang will next face former No. 14 Aslan Karatsev who upset second-seeded Daniil Medvedev in straight sets on Tuesday.

