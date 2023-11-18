Zevi Eckhaus throws for 394 yards and 6 touchdowns in Bryant’s 45-21 win over SEMO

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Zevi Eckhaus threw for 394 yards and six touchdowns and Bryant beat Southeast Missouri State 45-21. Eckhaus found Konor Lathrop on a 1-yard pass for his sixth TD of the game. Eckhaus tied the season and single-game touchdown record on the score. Eckhaus also became the all-time leader in touchdowns at Bryant with a 9-yard connection with Anthony Frederick, who has 20 scores on the season. Frederick hauled in a 48-yard catch to become the third player in program history to record 2,000-plus yards receiving. Bryant (6-5, 4-2 Big South-OVC) won three of its last four games of the season — with a 45-44 loss in overtime to Gardner-Webb. SEMO (4-7, 3-3) ended the season with three straight losses.

