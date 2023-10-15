Zevi Eckhaus accounts for 4 TDs as Bryant beats Robert Morris 43-24

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Zevi Eckhaus passed for three touchdowns and ran for another score, Simi Bakare added two rushing TDs and Bryant beat Robert Morris 43-24. Eckhaus threw a 21-yard TD pass to Jalen Powell to open the scoring, Maximus Villar tackled Cyrus Bonsu in the end zone and Eckhaus scored on an 11-yard run in the first quarter and Eckhaus hit Gary Cooper for a 4-yard touchdown to give Bryant with 10 minutes left in the first half. Anthony Chiccitt completed 12 of 21 for 117 yards, including a 15-yard TD pass to DJ Moyer, and scored on an 11-yard run for Robert Morris. The Colonials lost three fumbles.

