Zeroed in: Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II hopes number change leads to big interception numbers

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Greg Newsome II is zeroed in this summer. The Cleveland Browns’ third-year cornerback has switched jersey numbers, shedding No. 20 for No. 0, which is how many interceptions the former first-round pick has recorded in two seasons for Cleveland. Newsome said he wanted a fresh start following a bumpy offseason that included speculation he wanted to be traded. But Newsome insists he’s happy with the Browns and is excited about his role in new coordinator Jim Schwartz’s system. Newsome is the first Cleveland player to wear zero.

