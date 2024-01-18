Zerbin nets twice and almost gets knocked out as Napoli beats Fiorentina to reach Super Cup final

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Substitute Alessio Zerbin had a memorable nine minutes of playing time as he scored two late goals and almost knocked himself out on the post as Napoli beat Fiorentina 3-0 to reach the final of the revamped Italian Super Cup. Giovanni Simeone scored Napoli’s other goal before Zerbin’s double gave new coach Walter Mazzarri a chance of winning a trophy. Fiorentina missed a penalty shortly before halftime and also had a goal ruled out. Napoli will play either Serie A leader Inter Milan or Lazio in Monday’s final. Those two teams meet in the other semifinal on Friday.

