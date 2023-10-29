Zeon Chriss throws 2 TD passes and Ragin’ Cajuns defeat South Alabama 33-20

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Zeon Chriss threw two touchdown passes and Kendre’ Gant’s 55-yard fumble return for a score was part of a big day for the Louisiana-Lafayette defense in a 33-20 win over South Alabama 33-20. Chriss threw a 33-yard TD pass to Jacob Bernard and a 3-yarder to Neal Johnson, both in the second quarter, and the Ragin’ Cajuns took a 17-0 halftime lead. In the final three minutes of the third quarter, Jacob Kobodi sprinted up the middle for a 56-yard touchdown and Gant scooped-and-scored to put the game out of reach at 33-14. Gant’s TD came after Cam Whitfield’s third forced fumble of the game. Whitfield also had 3.5 of his team’s five sacks. Tyrone Lewis made a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions.

