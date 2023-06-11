Zenyatta, 2010 Horse of the Year, delivers last foal in end of broodmare career

VERSAILLES, Ky. (AP) — Zenyatta has delivered her last foal in the end of her broodmare career. The 2010 Horse of the Year delivered a filly at Lane’s End Farm in Kentucky and her website says she and the baby are in excellent health. The 19-year-old mare won 19 of 20 career starts from 2007-10 while based at Santa Anita in California. Zenyatta’s biggest moment came when she defeated 11 males to win the 2009 Breeders’ Cup Classic. She wasn’t nearly as successful in the breeding shed despite mating with some of the top male stallions of the era. Zenyatta has just four registered foals, including two that never raced.

