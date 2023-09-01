Zeno leads UAB over North Carolina A&T 35-6, gets former NFL QB Dilfer first win as college coach

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jacob Zeno threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns, and former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl XXXV Champion Trent Dilfer collected his first win as a college coach as UAB beat North Carolina A&T 35-6 in a season opener. Zeno completed 38 of 41 passes with a touchdown pass each to T.J. Jones, Tejhaun Palmer and Iverson Hooks. Jermaine Brown Jr. added 47 yards on the ground with a pair of TD runs for UAB.

