Zendejas will represent US long-term instead of Mexico

CHICAGO (AP) — Alejandro Zendejas says he is committing to the U.S. national team over Mexico. The 25-year-old forward made his U.S. debut in a Jan. 25 exhibition against Serbia but remained eligible to ask FIFA for a one-time switch of affiliation to Mexico. Zendejas started three matches for the U.S. at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup, then played for Mexico in friendlies against Ecuador in October 2021 and Guatemala last April plus three under-23 matches for El Tri. Mexico was ordered to forfeit all five matches and fined by FIFA for using Zendejas while he was affiliated with the U.S.

