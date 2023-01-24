Zendejas in USMNT camp after Mexico tenure; future unclear

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Alejandro Zendejas insists he isn’t thinking about his future in international soccer beyond his first training camp with the senior U.S. national team this week. Zendejas will allow everybody else to speculate about the long-term home of a talented forward in the middle of a spirited two-nation competition for his services. Zendejas repeatedly dodged and deflected questions Tuesday about both the future and the recent past. One week after Mexico was ordered by FIFA to forfeit the two matches in which Zendejas appeared for El Tri, he could make his senior U.S. men’s team debut Wednesday night.

