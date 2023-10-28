Zellous throws 2 TDs, Copeland has 96-yard kickoff return and Hampton edges NC A&T 26-24

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Chris Zellous threw two touchdown passes, Romon Copeland had a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and Hampton edged North Carolina A&T 26-24. North Carolina A&T, which came in with just nine touchdowns, scored on the third play of the game when Kevin White connected with Taymon Cooke for a 46-yard TD. A pair of field goals and Zellous finding Kymari Gray for a 22-yard touchdown put Hampton on top 12-7 at halftime of its homecoming game. The teams swapped touchdown passes — the Aggies’ was a 75-yarder from White to Kenji Christian — before Copeland’s kickoff return made it 26-14.

