Zellous scores 4 TDs, Hampton holds off Grambling 35-31 in inaugural HBCU Brick City Classic

By The Associated Press
Hampton running back Darran Butts (22) runs for a touchdown against Grambling defensive backs Java'n Singletary (1) and Kevin Thomas (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Noah K. Murray]

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — hristopher Zellous accounted for four touchdowns and Hampton held off Grambling 35-31 as the teams opened their seasons in the inaugural Brick City HBCU Classic at Red Bull Arena. Zellous broke loose for touchdown runs from 22 and 11 yards in the second half, the later stretching Hampton’s lead to 35-25 with 3:08 remaining. Chance Williams’ 3-yard plunge into the end zone capped the scoring, but Grambling couldn’t convert the ensuing onside kick. ampton has won the last six in the series, yet it was the first meeting since 2006.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.