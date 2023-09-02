Zellous scores 4 TDs, Hampton holds off Grambling 35-31 in inaugural HBCU Brick City Classic

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — hristopher Zellous accounted for four touchdowns and Hampton held off Grambling 35-31 as the teams opened their seasons in the inaugural Brick City HBCU Classic at Red Bull Arena. Zellous broke loose for touchdown runs from 22 and 11 yards in the second half, the later stretching Hampton’s lead to 35-25 with 3:08 remaining. Chance Williams’ 3-yard plunge into the end zone capped the scoring, but Grambling couldn’t convert the ensuing onside kick. ampton has won the last six in the series, yet it was the first meeting since 2006.

