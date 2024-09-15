Zellous, Robinson each run for 2 TDs as Hampton beats Norfolk State 37-7

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Tymere Robinson and quarterback Chris Zellous each ran for two touchdowns and the Hampton defense allowed just 106 total yards as the Pirates beat Norfolk State 37-7. Zellous completed 20 of 25 passes for 185 yards and added 60 yards rushing on seven carries for Hampton (2-1). Norfolk State (1-3), which beat Division-II Virginia State 28-23 last time out, is winless in three games against D-I (FBS or FCS) opponents by a cumulative score of 103-33. Robinson scored on 2-yard runs in the second and third quarters and Zellous added a 1-yard TD on a QB sneak that made it 30-0 with 2 seconds left in the third quarter. Jalen Daniels threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jahee Blake for the Spartans with about 10 mintues to play.

