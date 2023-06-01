Zelarayán sparks Crew to 3-2 victory over Rapids

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lucas Zelarayán had a goal and two assists to rally the Columbus Crew to a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Rapids. Sam Nicholson scored his first goal of the season — unassisted in the 9th minute to give Colorado the early lead. Zelarayán tied the match by halftime, taking passes from Yaw Yeboah and Malte Amundsen in the 37th minute and scoring for the seventh time this season. Sean Zawadzki gave the Crew (6-6-3) the lead when he took a pass from Zelarayán in the 62nd minute and scored his second goal of the season.

