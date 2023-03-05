Zelarayan scores twice to lead Crew over DC United 2-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lucas Zelarayán scored twice and Eloy Room posted a clean sheet as the Columbus Crew defeated D.C. United 2-0. Both of Zelarrayan’s goals for the Crew (1-1-0) came in the first half, the first in the 10th minute, assisted by Cucho Hernandez, and the second in the 44th minute with an assist from Steven Moreira. Columbus improved to 4-1-1 in its last six matches with DC United.

