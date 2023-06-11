Zelarayán scores in stoppage time to send Crew past Fire 2-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Zelarayán scored in the third minute of second-half stoppage time to rally the Columbus Crew to a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Fire. Zelarayán’s goal for Columbus (8-6-3) — his eighth of the season — came after Xherdan Shaqiri scored the equalizer for Chicago (3-6-8) in the 88th minute. The victory was the Crew’s second straight over the Fire in Chicago. Prior to that Columbus had gone 1-10-13 in its previous 24 visits. Cucho Hernández staked the Crew to a 1-0 lead in the 59th minute, using a pass from Darlington Magbe to score his fourth goal of the season. Hernández has had a hand in at least one goal in eight straight contests, matching the club record set by Jeff Cunningham in 2001.

