Zelarayán, Amundsen, Schulte lead Crew over Galaxy 2-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lucas Zelarayán and Malte Amundsen scored first-half goals and Patrick Schulte made them stand up as the Columbus Crew blanked the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-0. Zelarayán staked Columbus (5-4-3) to a 1-0 lead when he found the net in the 25th minute. Cucho Hernández picked up an assist on Zelarayán’s fifth goal in his 10th appearance this season. The Crew took a 2-0 lead into halftime on defender Amundsen’s first goal of the season with an assist from Alexandru Matan in the 43rd minute. Amundsen subbed in and played 13 minutes in his lone appearance this season. Amundsen’s only other MLS goal came while playing for New York City FC in 2021.

