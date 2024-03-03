Zeigler, No. 4 Tennessee close huge week with 81-74 win at No. 14 Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Zakai Zeigler scored 18 points and made four 3-pointers as No. 4 Tennessee beat No. 14 Alabama 81-74 to take sole possession of the Southeastern Conference lead. The Volunteers came into the game tied with the Crimson Tide atop the league standings and delivered their second straight big win heading into the final week of the regular season. Tennessee also beat No. 11 Auburn 92-84 on Wednesday. The Vols held the nation’s No. 2 scoring team without a field goal for more than nine minutes down the stretch. Mark Sears led Alabama with 22 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.