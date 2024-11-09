Zeigler, Lanier each score 19 points to lead No. 12 Tennessee over Louisville 77-55

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Chaz Lanier and Zakai Zeigler each scored 19 points and No. 12 Tennessee held Louisville to 27% shooting in a 77-55 rout. The Volunteers, who shot 57%, outrebounded the Cardinals 40-26 and outscored them 40-10 in the paint in the first meeting between the schools since 2018. Tennessee led 10-0 after five minutes and several times by at least 20 points, pulling away for the last time after Louisville closed within 47-38 early in the second half. Reyne Smith came off the bench to score 18 points for the Cardinals, who shot 16 of 60 for the game.

