Zeigler, defense lead No. 4 Tennessee over Georgia 70-41

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zakai Zeigler had 11 points and seven assists and No. 4 Tennessee held its 10th opponent to 50 or fewer points as the Volunteers beat Georgia 70-41 on Wednesday night. Tobe Awaka came off the bench to score 10 points. Santiago Vescovi had six rebounds, four assists and six steals to go with his eight points as Tennessee got its first win at home since having its 25-game home winning streak stopped by Kentucky more than a week ago. The Bulldogs, who managed just 29% shooting from the field, were led by Terry Roberts with 11 points.

