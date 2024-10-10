Zary scores in OT to lift Flames to 6-5 win over Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Connor Zary scored 1:33 into overtime and the Calgary Flames opened their season with a 6-5 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.

Anthony Mantha had a goal and an assist to lead Calgary. Rasmus Andersson, Martin Pospisil, MacKenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau also scored for the Flames, who trailed 3-0 midway through the first period.

Brock Boeser had two goals and J.T. Miller, Daniel Sprong and Conor Garland also scored for the Canucks. Arturs Silovs stopped 20 shots for Vancouver.

Takeaways

Canucks: Squandered a 4-1 lead after the first period by giving up four unanswered goals to fall behind. Miller then tied it with 1:37 left in the third period.

Flames: Dan Vladar gave up four goals on 15 shots in the first period, but allowed only one more goal and finished with 20 saves for the win.

Key moment

Huberdeau, under pressure this season to produce more and live up to his $10.5-million salary, scored Calgary’s fifth goal at 10:40 of the third period to give the Flames a 5-4 lead. Stationed in the blue paint, he batted in a rebound off a shot by Brayden Pachal.

Key stat

Calgary blocked 21 shots to Vancouver’s 12.

Up next

The Canucks conclude their season-opening two-game homestand against Philadelphia on Friday night, and the Flames host the Flyers on Saturday night

