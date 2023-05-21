Zardes’ late goal gives Austin 1-0 victory over Toronto

By The Associated Press
Austin FC teammates congratulate Gyasi Zardes on his winning header goal after defeating Toronto in an MLS soccer game, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Thomas]

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Gyasi Zardes scored the lone goal in the first minute of second-half stoppage time and Austin FC beat Toronto FC 1-0 in the first meeting between the teams. Zardes picked up his second goal of the season, scoring on a header off a rebound to help Austin (4-5-4) win back-to-back matches after an eight-match winless run was snapped in a 2-1 road win over the Seattle Sounders last time out. Brad Stuver did not have to make a save to earn his third clean sheet of the season for Austin. Sean Johnson had one save for Toronto (2-5-7).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.