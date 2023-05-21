Zardes’ late goal gives Austin 1-0 victory over Toronto

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Gyasi Zardes scored the lone goal in the first minute of second-half stoppage time and Austin FC beat Toronto FC 1-0 in the first meeting between the teams. Zardes picked up his second goal of the season, scoring on a header off a rebound to help Austin (4-5-4) win back-to-back matches after an eight-match winless run was snapped in a 2-1 road win over the Seattle Sounders last time out. Brad Stuver did not have to make a save to earn his third clean sheet of the season for Austin. Sean Johnson had one save for Toronto (2-5-7).

