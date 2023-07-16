Zardes, Finlay lead Austin to 2-1 victory over Sporting KC

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Gyasi Zardes and Ethan Finlay scored unassisted goals two minutes apart in the first half to lead Austin FC to a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City. Zardes found the net for a sixth time this season and Finlay followed with fourth goal to give goalkeeper Brad Stuver all the cushion he would need to help Austin (9-9-5) win three straight at home for the first time. Defender Dany Rosero took a pass from Dániel Sallói in the 31st minute and scored for a second time this season for Sporting KC (6-11-8).

