Zappe, Cunningham — not Mac Jones — get snaps in open part of Patriots practice

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Quarterback Bailey Zappe and practice squad rookie Malik Cunningham took snaps in the portion of the New England Patriots practice that media were allowed to watch. Starter Mac Jones and third-stringer Will Grier did not get any reps with reporters watching. Zappe and Jones both declined to speak to reporters. Jones was benched for the fourth time this season in a 10-7 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. Also Wednesday, Demario Douglas was listed on the Patriots injury report with a concussion, making it unlikely he will be able to return for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.