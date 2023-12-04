Zapata double helps Torino beat misfiring Atalanta in Serie A

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Torino has moved into the top half of Serie A after beating visiting Atalanta 3-0. Duvan Zapata put the Turin side ahead in the first half with an opportunist goal. Antonio Sanabria doubled its lead from the penalty spot 10 minutes into the second period. Zapata made it three in injury time with a powerful strike. The result lifts Torino into 10th spot, two places and one point behind Atalanta.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.