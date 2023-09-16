Zane Smith to join Trackhouse Racing. Truck Series champ to start Cup career on loan to Spire

Truck Series champion Zane Smith has been signed to a multi-year contract with Trackhouse Racing in which he will be loaned to Spire Motorsports for a Cup Series ride in 2024. The 24 year old will fold into the Trackhouse lineup when the team is able to expand to three full-time Cup cars. Trackhouse currently fields full-time Cup cars for Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez, and earlier this week committed to a driver development program for Shane van Gisbergen. Smith will drive a third entry for Spire, which purchased a charter from Live Fast Motorsports to form the alliance with Trackhouse.

