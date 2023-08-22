Zamir White hopes for a major role as he and the Raiders await Josh Jacobs’ return

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The question not only is whether Josh Jacobs will return, but when he will be back in a Raiders uniform. The longer Jacobs waits to return to Las Vegas, the more probable it is the Raiders will rely heavily on Zamir White to open the season. White was the club’s fourth-round pick in 2022. He has handled first-team snaps this training camp and was the starting running back in the Raiders’ first two preseason games. He has averaged 3.6 yards a rush in gaining 83 yards in those two games.

