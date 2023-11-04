Zaman’s ton enough for Pakistan to beat NZ at Cricket World Cup. Australia win confirms England exit

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Australia and Pakistan have claimed wins at the Cricket World Cup to set up a thrilling finale to the group stage as England’s abject title defense finally came to an end. Adam Zampa took 3-21 in 10 overs as Australia knocked out England with a 33-run win in Ahmedabad. In Bengaluru, Fakhar Zaman bludgeoned a 63-ball century as Pakistan handed New Zealand its fourth successive loss despite the Black Caps topping 400 runs in a rain-hit game which Pakistan won by 21 runs under the DLS method.

