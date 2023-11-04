Zaman ton leads Pakistan home at Cricket World Cup. Australia sets England target of 287 to win

By The Associated Press
New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson and Pakistan's captain Babar Azam wait for the coin toss before the start of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and Pakistan in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Aijaz Rahi]

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Fakhar Zaman bludgeoned a 63-ball century as Pakistan handed New Zealand its fourth successive loss in a rain-hit Cricket World Cup game in Bengaluru. Zaman’s unbeaten 126 off 71 balls motored Pakistan to 200-1 in 25.3 overs. It was 21 runs ahead on DLS after there had been two rain interruptions in a high-scoring match. New Zealand’s star of the tournament Rachin Ravindra had earlier smashed his third century in the tournament while Kane Williamson made 95 as New Zealand plundered 401-6 after being put in to bat.

