Zaman ton leads Pakistan home at Cricket World Cup. Australia sets England target of 287 to win

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Fakhar Zaman bludgeoned a 63-ball century as Pakistan handed New Zealand its fourth successive loss in a rain-hit Cricket World Cup game in Bengaluru. Zaman’s unbeaten 126 off 71 balls motored Pakistan to 200-1 in 25.3 overs. It was 21 runs ahead on DLS after there had been two rain interruptions in a high-scoring match. New Zealand’s star of the tournament Rachin Ravindra had earlier smashed his third century in the tournament while Kane Williamson made 95 as New Zealand plundered 401-6 after being put in to bat.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.