Zalc’s third field goal lifts Dartmouth over Princeton 23-21

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Owen Zalc kicked a go-ahead field goal, Jordan Washington broke up a fourth-down pass with 41 seconds left and Dartmouth held off Princeton 23-21. Zalc’s field goal was his third of the game for Dartmouth (4-4, 3-2 Ivy League). Sean Williams returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown and Zalc added a 39-yard field goal to give the Big Green a 10-0 lead after one quarter. Princeton (4-4, 3-2) took a 14-10 lead into halftime on a pair of touchdown runs by John Volker covering 1 and 9 yards. Zalc kicked a 38-yard field goal to get Dartmouth within a point heading to the final quarter.

