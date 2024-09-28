Zalc’s field goal in final seconds gives Dartmouth 16-14 victory over Merrimack

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Owen Zalc kicked a 32-yard field goal with seven seconds remaining to lift Dartmouth to a 16-14 win over Merrimack on Saturday. Zalc kicked three field goals, including a career-long 50-yarder with just under eight minutes to go, getting the Big Green within a point of the Warriors. Jackson Proctor completed 13- and 15-yard passes to kick off Dartmouth’s final drive with three minutes left, driving the Big Green to the Merrimack 13 to set up the winning kick that was good despite a high snap. Jermaine Corbett had 137 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 21 carries for the Warriors.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.