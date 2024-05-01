Zalatoris withdraws from Byron Nelson needing rest for his back

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Will Zalatoris is out of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Zalatoris says a flare-up in his back requires rest and recovery and he won’t be able to play his hometown event in the Dallas area. Zalatoris is the No. 30 player in the world. His withdrawal means the Nelson has only three players from the top 30. Zalatoris played the last three weeks. He had back surgery a year ago that kept him out of competition for nine months. He says he expected a few issues in the early part of his return and doesn’t want to overdo it.

