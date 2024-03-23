Zakiyah Franklin ties it late, Kansas women get past Michigan in overtime in March Madness

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zakiyah Franklin scored 22 points, including a tying 3-pointer that bounced on the rim and dropped with 12 seconds left in regulation, and Kansas beat Michigan 81-72 in overtime in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Wyvette Mayberry and S’Mya Nichols added 15 points each and Taiyanna Jackson had 14 points and eight rebounds for the eighth-seeded Jayhawks. The Jayhawks rallied in the fourth quarter, when they outscored the Wolverines 23-14. Then Kansas stepped up its defense and controlled the five-minute extra session, 14-5. Cameron Williams scored 18 points to lead ninth-seeded Michigan.

