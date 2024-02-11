Zakaria nets twice as Monaco beats 10-man Nice 3-2 in French Riviera derby

PARIS (AP) — Rennes has won its fifth straight game by edging Le Havre 1-0 in the French league to boost its bid for a Champions League spot. Midfielder Benjamin Bourigeaud scored the winning goal with a half-volley in the second half as Rennes moved within four points of the top four. Fortunes have changed quickly for Rennes, which was just one point above the relegation playoff spot in November when the club dismissed Bruno Genesio to hire Julien Stephan. Paris Saint-Germain beat Lille 3-1 on Saturday to extend its lead at the top of the league to 11 points.

