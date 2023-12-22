Zakai Zeigler, Santiago Vescovi power No. 8 Tennessee past Tarleton State 65-46

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zakai Zeigler scored 13 points and Santiago Vescovi added 12 as No. 8 Tennessee overcame poor shooting in the second half and beat Tarleton State 65-46. The Volunteers (9-3) shot 2 for 17 in the first nine minutes of the second half. However, Tennessee’s lead never dipped below nine points in that time. The Volunteers shot 6 for 28 in the second half. Josiah-Jordan James added 10 points for Tennessee. Devon Barnes led Tarleton State with 12 points, while Lue Williams and KiAndre Gaddy added 10 point apiece.

