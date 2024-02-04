Zakai Zeigler, Josiah-Jordan James each score 26 as No. 5 Tennessee handles No. 10 Kentucky 103-92

By GARY B. GRAVES The Associated Press
Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) tries to get around Kentucky forward Aaron Bradshaw (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Timothy D. Easley]

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Josiah-Jordan James and Zakai Zeigler each scored 26 points, including 17 by James after halftime, and No. 5 Tennessee topped No. 10 Kentucky 103-92. Zeigler made all five attempts for 13 points before halftime, including three from long range. James followed his lead in the second half with a pair of 3s sandwiched around another by Santiago Vescovi for a 57-47 advantage that grew to to 16 with 9:22 remaining. Rob Dillingham had a career-high 35 points with six 3-pointers for Kentucky, which dropped its third in five games.

