Zakai Zeigler, Josiah-Jordan James each score 26 as No. 5 Tennessee handles No. 10 Kentucky 103-92

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Josiah-Jordan James and Zakai Zeigler each scored 26 points, including 17 by James after halftime, and No. 5 Tennessee topped No. 10 Kentucky 103-92. Zeigler made all five attempts for 13 points before halftime, including three from long range. James followed his lead in the second half with a pair of 3s sandwiched around another by Santiago Vescovi for a 57-47 advantage that grew to to 16 with 9:22 remaining. Rob Dillingham had a career-high 35 points with six 3-pointers for Kentucky, which dropped its third in five games.

